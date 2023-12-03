Durga City Constituency Election Results 2023: Congress’ Ramesh Singh VS Shyam Bihari Jaiswal

The Durg City Legislative Assembly seat in the state of Chhattisgarh is an important constituency where people of all religions and castes reside. The total number of voters in the area is 217,600, including 136,400 women, 107,217 men, and 19 third-gender voters. The literacy rate here is 92 percent. Durg city is often referred to as the stronghold of the Congress party. It was established by Arun Vora of the Congress in 1998, but he faced defeat in 2003 and 2008 at the hands of Hemchand Yadav. In 2013, he defeated Hemchand Yadav, and in 2018, Chandrika Chandrakar, becoming the legislator. Apart from that, both Congress and BJP leaders continue to be elected from this seat. Currently, Arun Vora, the son of Motilal Vora, represents this constituency.

In Durg city, people are engaged in business, service class, government jobs, and labor. There is also a Durg railway station. The collectorate of Durg city was established in 1906. Additionally, the first private engineering college of Madhya Pradesh, the late Hemchand Yadav State University, and a private agricultural university are also located here.

Date of the 2023 Durg City Constituency CH Election Results: According to the election timetable released by the Election Commission, the Durg City Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be held on December 3 for the counting of votes and reporting of results.

Candidates for the 2023 Chhattisgarh Election in the Durg City Constituency: Following the Election Commission of India's release of voting dates, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Congress, and other political parties in the state will declare their candidates for the Durg City Assembly Constituency Election 2023.

The Significance of the 2023 Durg City Constituency Assembly Election: In the state of Chhattisgarh, Durg City is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency and a member of the Durg City Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Durg City is an urban seat and is located in the Durg City district of Chhattisgarh.

2018's events around the Durg City Constituency CH Election Results; In the 2018 CH Assembly elections, Arun Vora of the Indian National Congress was victorious from the Durg City constituency with 64981 votes, while Chandrika Chandrakar of the Bharatiya Janata Party received 43900 votes. There were 21081 votes separating the winners.



Election Results for Durg City Constituency CH: What transpired in 2013; In the 2013 CH Assembly elections, Arun Vora of the Indian National Congress became victorious from the Durg City constituency with 58645 votes, while Hemchand Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party received 53024 votes. There were 5621 votes separating the winners.

Election Results for Durg City Constituency CH: Events of 2008: In the 2008 CH Assembly elections, Hemchand Yadav of the BJP became victorious from the Durg City constituency with 53803 votes, while Arun Vora of the INC received 53101 votes. There were 702 votes separating the winners.







