Election Commission Seeks Clarification From Congress Over Sonia Gandhi's 'Sovereignty' Remark

The  BJP filed a complaint with the EC demanding immediate action against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her remarks that her party will now allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's 'sovereignty' at a recent poll rally. 

May 08, 2023

The Election Commission of India on Monday issued a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asking the party to provide clarification on the party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark. The poll body also asked the Congress party to take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the Official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress. The Election Commission's letter comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party filed a complaint against Gandhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint with the Election Commission demanding immediate action against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her remarks that her party will now allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's 'sovereignty' at a recent poll rally. In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls, the BJP also has asked the commission to direct the filing of an FIR against her. Sonia Gandhi has breached the Model Code of Conduct, according to Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who submitted the complaint.

"It is shocking and unacceptable. I appeal to the EC to take strict action against her for making such a statement," the minister said. Karandlaje, the convener of the BJP Election Management Committee, asked the poll body to demand the filing of a police report against the former Congress president and the imposition of severe penalties. With reference to Gandhi's address at a campaign rally in Hubballi on Saturday, the Congress on the same day tweeted that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas".

The party also shared images of Sonia Gandhi speaking at a public event. "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity," the tweet read. A day after Sonia's comments went viral, Prime Minister Modi accused the Gandhi family of advocating "secession" of Karnataka from India and said, "The disease of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang will reach this high in Congress, I had never thought."

He further accused the Congress party of "insulting" the Kannada freedom fighters who participated in India's freedom struggle." "Congress has a history of dividing brothers, making states fight among themselves, and leaving no stone unturned in inciting communal violence. Whenever Congress party comes to power, the confidence of terrorists and criminals gets emboldened. They are assured of being protected by the Congress party. We have seen how Congress has repeatedly come in support of terrorists," he said.

