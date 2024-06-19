Father beat son for shaving, Netizen calls it toxic parenting- Video Viral

Recently, a video went viral on the internet raising a discussion on toxic parenting and mental health issues. In the clip, the father is seen beating his son when he arrives with his clean shaved look. As per comments the anger of the father seems useless and the reaction sounds noxious.

In the present society, massive increases in mental health issues are seen leading to life-ruining outcomes. The video has opened up a discussion on toxic parenting and noxious habits that destroy the mental well-being of the child.

In the famous video, the boy seems excited to surprise his father with his look. The boy, expecting another reaction, decided to film the whole event.

Watch The Video Here:

Kalesh b/w a Son and Father over Son tried to Surprise him with his Clean Shave

pic.twitter.com/E1GQeEaV5x June 18, 2024

The video was posted on X by “Ghar Ke Kalesh” with the caption, “Kalesh b/w a son and father over son tried to surprise him with his clean shave”

In the viral video, the son calls his father several times and waits to record his reaction to his look.

The event takes another turn when the father is captured in a furious mood and starts questioning and beating his son. He was seen slapping him several times and even grabbed him through

The video went viral on the internet with over 6.2 million views, thousands of comments and fifteen thousand likes. Over three thousand people had reshared the video.

However, the actions of the father were not appreciated by the netizens. Internet users are not ready to accept such behavior against a child.

Users expressed their anger in various comments condemning the act of the father.

One of the users commented, “This isn’t funny. It’s the pathetic reality of Indian parenting.”

This isn’t funny. It’s the pathetic reality of Indian parenting. — Siddharthya Roy (@siddharthyaroy) June 19, 2024

Another commented, “I don't see any mustache or even a beard on the father, why is he pissed then?”