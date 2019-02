New Delhi: Former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh on Monday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Other BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were also present at the event.