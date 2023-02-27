topStoriesenglish2577835
BRUTALITY WITH CAR CLEANING LABOUR

Ghaziabad Shocker! Brutality With Car Cleaning Labour, Air-Pressure Pump Insterted In Private Part

According to police, the victim identified as Vijay worked as a car cleaner at a petrol pump at Rakesh Marg under the Sihani Gate police Station in Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, he had an argument with one Mohit.

Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 11:20 PM IST|Source: PTI

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old car cleaner was hospitalised after a man inserted the nozzle of a pressure air pipe in his private part and opened the valve following a minor dispute, police said.

The accused named Mohit is absconding.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of police Alok Dubey said, "Mohit attacked Vijay and later inserted the nozzle of pressure air pipe in his private part and opened the air valve. Mohit also sat on the accused."

The victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

"We have lodged an FIR under sections of IPC and initiated an investigation. The accused is absconding since the incident and efforts are being made to arrest him," said the officer.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

