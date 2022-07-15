Nilesh Mali is one of the most shining names among Indian businessmen, not just because of his success but because of the way he has achieved everything. Despite coming from a humble background, he managed to make his name among the topmost personalities of the nation.

When a huge chunk of the nation's population is struggling for jobs, Nilesh didn't just create a great opportunity for himself but also for others. Everything purely on the basis of his efforts, persistence, and dedication toward his goals. Moreover, the self-made entrepreneur has proved to be one of the biggest contributors to the nation's Make In India program with his mobile accessories brand KDM. Something for which he has been recently honoured with the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award.

Struggle plays a great role in the life of everyone. While it works positively for strong people, others end up being broken. But Nilesh Mali is certainly among the former ones. In the initial days of his career, he had to struggle for work. Mali literally did several odd jobs at various retail shops and managed to carve the path of his success step by step. This hard work built a strong foundation for his future success. Now as he is super successful, the value of hard work and consistency is there in his subconscious which boosts him even in challenging times.

During the initial part of the pandemic, KDM took a huge hit. Nobody knew what was going to happen and the world was surrounded by great uncertainty. But the core values of business and life helped Nilesh stay stable and eventually the business shot up again. "With the pandemic hitting businesses hard, KDM’s sales in the initial months went down but later saw a phenomenal increase in demand as people started using headphones to study, watch videos and exercise, enjoy home cinema, and work with video calls," he says.

Talking about what keeps him motivated even in tough times, Nilesh says, "Constant Growth & Learning motivates me the most. I always believe in being a student first and learning things, which indeed makes me empowered."

