How is Rahul Gandhi braving cold in just a T-Shirt? Priyanka Gandhi answers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra from Delhi today after a break. The yatra will go through Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress leader's coutry-wide marathon walk entered Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. At this point, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who has focussed on party's operations in Uttar Pradesh, welcomed the Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP and described her brother as a warrior.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's trademark white t-shirt, which he had worn all along during the yatra - even when north India is facing bone-chilling winters - Priyanka Gandhi said "He is armored in truth. God will keep him safe."

Rahul Gandhi's lack of layers of winter clothing as left many bewildered. In a statement, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Someone asked me -- does your brother not feel cold? He is going around in just a T-shirt in this cold. You should protect him from the cold. At least make him wear a jacket. Then someone else asked me, 'Aren't you concerned about his security? He is going to Kashmir and Punjab'. So my reply is this -- he is armoured in truth. God will keep him safe."

On various occasions, Rahul Gandhi himself has joked about his attire, he even suggested that he will make a video on "how to tackle winter in a T-shirt" after the yatra ends. While he also questioned why media does not ask such questions to the nation's farmers, labourers, and poor children.

Live TV