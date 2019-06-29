IAF contingent arrives at France's Air Force Base for Garuda exercise from July 1-12

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent on Friday landed at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in France to participate in the two-week 'Garuda' exercise with the French Air Force. The joint drill is scheduled to take place from July 1 to July 14 in France.

Base Commander, Air Base Mont-De-Marsan, Colonel Gaudillere, received the Indian Air Force contingent on their arrival.

IAF said that the contingent was given a warm welcome upon arrival.

"IAF contingent landed at Air Force Base, Mont-de-Marsan, France, today. The IAF contingent was given a warm welcome by the French Air Force. The Air warriors of IAF are ready for flying operations," IAF's official Twitter handle read.

The 'Garuda-VI' exercise, being held at France's Mont-de-Marsan air base, has been termed as one of the biggest air exercises that is being planned between the two Air Forces.

"This is the sixth edition of the exercise which is intended for both the air forces to exercise together and learn best practices each one has to offer," Bareilly Air Force Base Commander Air Commodore M Ranade said in a video tweeted by the IAF.

"The Indian contingent consists of 120 air warriors and four Sukhoi 30 MKI, along with an IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft. C-17 strategic lift aircraft will provide the logistic support to the contingent during the induction and de-induction phase," he added.

The exercise is being held to enhance the understanding of interoperability during mutual operations between the two Air Forces and provide an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices, The IAF said in a statement.

The Indian Air Force's Sukhoi 30 MKI will function in a simulated operational war fighting scenario along with French Air Force's multirole Rafale aircraft, it added.

Earlier in June 2014, 'Garuda V', was held in India at the Jodhpur Air Force Station.