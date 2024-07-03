IAS Anudeep Durishetty: She Scored Highest Marks Ever in UPSC... Know Her Mantra

New Delhi: Passing the UPSC exam and becoming an IAS officer is a dream for millions of Indians. The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India, and every IAS aspirant knows this fact, which is why they work extremely hard to crack it.

Each year, millions of candidates appear for the UPSC exam, but only a few hundred succeed. Many IAS aspirants attempt the UPSC exam multiple times before succeeding. One such IAS officer is Anudeep Durishetty from Telangana, who failed three times in his attempt to pass the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. However, in 2017, Anudeep topped the UPSC exam, achieving his goal.

In the 2017 UPSC exam, Anudeep Durishetty scored 1,126 out of 2,025 marks, securing AIR 1. Anudeep holds the record for the highest marks ever scored in the UPSC exam.

Anudeep hails from Metpally town in the Jagtial district of Telangana. He completed his schooling at Sri Suryodaya High School and Sri Chaitanya Junior College. In 2011, he graduated with a B.Tech in Electronics and Instrumentation from BITS Pilani, Rajasthan.

After completing his engineering from BITS Pilani, Anudeep joined Google and worked as a software engineer. Remarkably, he cleared the UPSC exam without any coaching, relying on internet resources for his preparation.

Anudeep's father, D. Manohar, is an Assistant Divisional Engineer at the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company, and his mother, Jyoti, is a homemaker.

Anudeep Durishetty's journey is a testament to perseverance and dedication, showing that with the right strategy and unwavering focus, it is possible to achieve one's dreams despite multiple setbacks.