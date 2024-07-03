New Delhi: IAS officers' motivational stories often highlight how perseverance and hard work pay off. Recently, the marksheet of IAS officer Srushti Jayant Deshmukh went viral, capturing the attention of many aspiring candidates and the general public. Srushti frequently advises UPSC candidates through social media, emphasizing the importance of a proper and strategic approach to cracking the civil services examination.

Academic Excellence

According to Srushti, passing the IAS exam is not insurmountable if one prepares correctly. She has always had a strong preference for academic activities. Srushti scored 93.2 percent in her CBSE Class 12 exams and achieved a perfect 10 CGPA in her Class 10 exams.

First Attempt Success

Srushti Deshmukh cleared the UPSC exam on her first attempt. She has over 2 million followers on her Instagram account, where she remains active, sharing moments from her personal and public life.

Topper of 2018

In the 2018 UPSC exam, Srushti secured the 5th rank overall and was the top female candidate. The key fact is that she began preparing for the UPSC exam while she was still an engineering student. In an interview, she mentioned that reading newspapers and watching Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) significantly aided her preparation. Additionally, online study materials were beneficial.

Early Life and Education

Born on March 28, 1996, in Bhopal, Srushti completed her schooling at Carmel Convent School in Bhopal and earned an engineering degree. She credits her success to her family, maintaining her focus on work while preparing for the UPSC exam. She had decided that her first attempt would also be her last.

Viral Marksheet

The reason people are so interested in Srushti's marksheet is her remarkable achievement and the curiosity about the subject-wise scores that helped her attain such a high rank. Her marksheet serves as an inspiration and a benchmark for many UPSC aspirants who aim to replicate her success.