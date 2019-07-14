India wants Pakistan to permit 5,000 pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib daily

New Delhi: Delegations from India and Pakistan on Sunday resumed talks on the Kartarpur Corridor with India requesting that permission be given to 5,000 pilgrims to cross the border and visit Kartarpur Sahib daily.

The Indian delegation was led by SCL Das, Joint Secretary (Internal Security) in Ministry of Home Affairs and Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary (PAI--Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) in Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian side told the Pakistani delegation that due to the high demand expected, at least 5,000 pilgrims should be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib each day.

The Indian side also expressed concerns over possible flooding of Dera Baba Nanak and other adjoining areas in India due to earth filled embankment road or a causeway that is proposed to be built by Pakistan on their side. The Pakistanis were told that this should not be built even as an interim measure. Details of a bridge being built by India were shared and the Pakistani delegation was told that they too should build a similar bridge on their side so as to address possible flood-related concerns.

India also offered to make the corridor operational in November 2019, given the historic importance of 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

It was also communicated that the corridor should not be used for carrying out anti-India activities.