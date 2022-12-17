'India's road infrastructure will be equal to standard of US by 2024': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Friday that India's road infrastructure will reach the same standard as that of the United States by the end of 2024. He made the announcement while addressing the 95th FICCI Annual convention, stating that the country is "making the World Standard Road infrastructure" and that its road infrastructure will be "equal to the standard of the USA, American standards." Gadkari also addressed the issue of logistics cost, which he stated is currently a "big problem" at 16%, but vowed to bring it down to single digits, specifically 9%, by the end of 2024.

In addition to addressing infrastructure and logistics, Gadkari also discussed the construction industry, which he stated consumes 40% of global resources. He said that the industry not only contributes significantly to environmental pollution but also conserves a large amount of global materials and resources. As a result, the government is focusing on reducing the cost of resources and improving the quality of construction. In order to achieve these goals, the government is trying to minimize the use of steel in construction by adopting substitutes.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari says over 700 National Highway projects facing delays, 438 may be completed in current fiscal

Gadkari also highlighted India's potential to become a global energy exporter through the use of green hydrogen, which he called "the fuel for the future." He stated that India is in an excellent position to shape itself as an energy exporter and that green hydrogen has the potential to be a source of energy in the aviation, railway, road transport, chemical, and fertilizer industries. Gadkari emphasized the importance of sustainability in the construction industry as a means of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, noting that India plays a key role in achieving these goals and that 50% of the global goals are expected to be delivered through progress made in India.

Finally, Gadkari discussed the importance of electric mobility in the future, stating that it will be the "most effective transport system by 2030." He emphasized India's potential to lead the sector through the development of alternative fuel solutions for automobiles, such as flex-fueled cars that can run on 100% bioethanol and 40% electricity. He stated that the country's automobile industry, currently valued at INR 7.5 lakh crores, has the potential to reach INR 15 lakh crores, which would create new jobs and make India one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world.

(With ANI inputs)