Jamia university students protest, put forward demands outside VC's office

A group of students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university protested on Monday outside the office of Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar putting forward several demands. The students sought rescheduling of exam dates, registration of FIR against the Delhi Police and ensuring safety to students and compensation for the students who were injured during the violence on December 15.

The varsity was closed on December 16 after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent on December 15. It had also cancelled the examinations and declared vacation till January 5, 2020.

Speaking to students on December 15 incident, Vice-Chancellor Akhtar said, "Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing an FIR against Delhi Police will begin from tomorrow (Tuesday)."

"We will get the FIR done. If you want to listen then be quiet. You all know what we did. We have done what we could before. We are government employees, despite this, we have sent the objections. Delhi Police came inside our campus without taking permission and the students were beaten up, we will not tolerate it. The FIR will definitely be done," added Akhtar.

Replying to the protesting students, the VC replied that security and FIR don't go together. She added that the administration is taking all the steps, adding that security has been doubled. "I am not going anywhere leaving you people here. I never ordered to vacate the hostel. I said that children who came from outside, lock them from outside and do not let them go out."

Speaking on the students that were taken away by the police she said, "We brought all the children back who were taken by the police. No FIR has been filed against them. We are trying...give us time to try."

The students have been advised to regularly visit the official websites to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media. Students can also call `Jamia Help Desk` number 011-26981717 with extension 1408 and 7647989611 from 10 am to 5 pm for any query related to the exam schedule, the university said.