Jammu and Kashmir’s PDP, NC welcomes Indo-Pak agreement

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) welcome Indo-Pak agreement over ceasefire.

“Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence & bloodshed across the borders and Jammu and Kashmir,” said political leader Mehbooba Mufti.

Both the regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Democratic Party and National Conference, termed the fresh agreement between India and Pakistan over ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) a welcome development.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said, “A big & welcome development that India & Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC. Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence & bloodshed across the borders and J&K.”

Similarly National conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said, “We welcome it and hope that the statement will be followed in letter & spirit. JKNC has always been a strong supporter of the Ceasefire along the LoC. This will allow people living along the LoC & IB to go about their normal lives with minimal disruption & risk.”

Apart from those two political parties, all the other political parties of Kashmir have also welcomed the agreement on ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

People of Jammu kashmir have also said that it will ease the living of people here especially those who are living on line of control and are always caught in line of fire.

A resident of Kamalkote Uri Abdul Rahim said, “We always face the problems because of ceasefire violations and have to suffer losses both of life and property, we hope now some relief.”

The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

Both sides have agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight February 24, 2021.

