Pawan Kalyan

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 1 cr for welfare of Army men
File photo

New Delhi: Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan has called upon the people to extend support to the families of Army personnel, who were fighting restlessly for safeguarding the nation while handing over a donation of Rs 1 crore to Central Sainik Board.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalyan said: "I felt it as great respect to visit Central Sainik Board. I am very much aware of the challenges the soldiers are facing from serving the nation until their retirement. The Sainik Board is serving them. It is my responsibility to extend support to the families of soldiers as a citizen of the country. I extend my gratitude to the Sainik Board for giving me this opportunity."

Brigadier Mrigendra Kumar presented a special medal and a memento to the JSP chief on behalf of the Central Sainik Board.

"It gives immense pleasure as Sri Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 1 crore for Army men welfare. About 60,000 Army personnel are being superannuated every year, but the donations from people are very low. These donations will help a lot for the welfare of families of retired military personnel," he said.

"Many people from Andhra Pradesh have come forward and donated for Sainik Board after Sri Pawan Kalyan announced his donation. The donations are encouraging note this year compared to previous years," Kumar added. 

Pawan KalyanIndian ArmyJana Sena Party chief
