Karnataka Election 2023: In Shivamogga, A Straight Fight Between BJP-JD(S)

BENGALURU: The stage is set for a straight fight between BJP-JD(S) in Shivamogga Assembly constituency which witnessed a dramatic sequence of events in the recent past. The BJP has fielded a new face in the place of former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who represented the seat for three decades. Also, party leader Ayanur Manjunath has switched over to JD(S) and is contesting for the seat. The constituency has witnessed the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and a series of violent incidents. Though, the seat is considered as a bastion of BJP, there will be a close contest this time, according to locals.

The BJP had allotted the ticket to Channabasappa, a new face and loyal party worker. Reacting to the development, Eshwarappa stated on Thursday that the party seniors have chosen Channabasappa. "I will go with the decision of the high command. The choice of high command can`t be questioned. We will ensure the victory of party candidate Channabasappa," Eshwarappa stated.

He maintained that his son Kanthesh, who was also a ticket aspirant, will be given a suitable position in the party in the coming days. "This is not the end. The senior party leaders have taken this decision after considering various factors and calculations," he maintained. On BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath defecting to JD(S), Eshwarappa stated that he had joined that party for its ideology and he maintained that he wished him good luck.

The new candidate Channabasappa is a close associate of Eshwarappa. He is a member of Shivamogga corporation. He was deputy mayor and mayor of the corporation earlier.

The process of filing nominations for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections will end on Thursday. Date of issue of the gazette notification on elections was April 13, 2023; date of scrutiny of nominations is on April 21. Last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24. The date of poll is May 10, and the date of counting is May 13.

Most of the candidates filed their nominations on Wednesday. According to official statistics, 1,110 candidates have filed nominations so far. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa`s son B.Y. Vijayendra took out mega rallies and roadshows to submit their nominations on Wednesday.

A total of 164 candidates from the BJP, 147 candidates from the Congress, 108 from the JD(S) and 91 candidates of the AAP party have submitted their nominations in the state. The BSP`s 46 candidates have also submitted their nominations. 1,041 male candidates and 69 women candidates have also submitted their nominations. In Bengaluru, 17 candidates of the BJP, 15 of Congress, 12 of AAP, 12 of BSP and 11 of JD (S) have submitted their nominations. The prime accused in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Ismail Shafi Bellare had also submitted nomination to contest from the Puttur Assembly constituency. He is presently lodged in jail.