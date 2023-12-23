Kashmir Encounter: Three Civilians Rounded-Off For Questioning Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances; Mehbooba Mufti Demands Probe

While the encounter between the security forces and terrorists is still underway on the fourth day today in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, the situation has become tense after three people who were among the suspects rounded off for questioning were found dead near the encounter site under mysterious circumstances. Former Chief Minister Mehboob Mufti demanded a probe into the matter alleging foul play.

Mocking the BJP's 'Naya Kashmir' slogan, Mehbooba Mufti highlighted that even army soldiers don't feel safe in this new version of Kashmir. Blaming both the Central government and State administration, Mufti expressed concern over the escalating situation in these twin districts, citing recent distressing incidents.

She said that following the killing of five army soldiers, fifteen locals were apprehended, with three bodies being discovered under suspicious circumstances while twelve others have been hospitalized with some in critical condition.

Mufti emphasized that these areas were typically peaceful, with locals seldom involved in terrorism, mostly with foreign involvement. This contradicts the BJP's claims of normalcy in the region.

Mufti demanded a thorough investigation into the deaths of the three youths and urged immediate compensation for the deceased and injured until the inquiry is completed.

While I unreservedly condemn the terrorist attack on security forces in Surankote Poonch (DKG) which left five of our soldiers dead, with two others under treatment for their injuries, I am however quite shocked to hear about the disturbing news regarding the mysterious death of… pic.twitter.com/F4Vs14ZD3r — Altaf Bukhari (@SMAltafBukhari) December 23, 2023

Referring to the Amshipora Shopian fake encounter case, Mufti condemned both the killing of army soldiers and innocent civilians, questioning who would speak up against innocent killings. After Mufti, the National Conference has also demaded a probe into the killings of civilians and held a protest at its party headquarter.