DNA special live updates: Died the day I lost my daughter, says Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Zee News

In a special segment on your favourite show, 'DNA' with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Wednesday at 9 pm, Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya speaks to Zee News. It has been nearly eight years since the murder of Nirbhaya, and the convicts are yet to be hanged. In the wake of this, the mother of Nirbhaya speaks her heart out with Zee News giving a message to the nation.

A Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case. The new date issued by the Patiala Court for the hanging of Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh is March 3 at 6 am. Earlier in the week, Asha Devi broke down and had stated that she has been patiently fighting for the last eight years but she is losing faith in court and its legal procedures

