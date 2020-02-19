DNA special live updates: Died the day I lost my daughter, says Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Zee News

19 February 2020, 21:39 PM
Tomorrow, I will plead before the Supreme Court to ensure justice for Nirbhaya so that crime against women are discouraged: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:39 PM
If Nirbhaya fails to get justice, no other victim will be able to get justice: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:38 PM
We should come together to ensure justice for Nirbhaya: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:38 PM
I have sleepless nights, but not undeterred to continue my struggle for justice: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:37 PM
Human Right activists are merely running their business, I don't want to listen to their advice: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:37 PM
Those who want me to pardon these convicts should think if they will tolerate if the same happens with one in their family: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:35 PM
In Hyderabad, people distributed sweets not for police but for the instant justice as they lost faith in the court: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:34 PM
We will have to fight for our rights not ask for it: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:32 PM
Those who tell me to forgive the convicts, I want to ask them, "Had this happened to your child, would you have forgiven the convicts?": Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:31 PM
If women have their rights in the country, the system should change to ensure our rights: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:30 PM
I want to say that they are convicts and they will be hanged. The system still remains the same: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:27 PM
Things have changed, but I'm still pleading before the court with folded hands for justice of my daughter: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:25 PM
I want to assure you that even after the execution of these convicts I will continue to raise the issue. I died the day when I lost my daughter: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:23 PM
When the court verdict came for death punishment of convicts, they openly challenged me in the court: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:23 PM
This is not my fight alone but a fight about the daughters of India: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:22 PM
I want to ask you the date is decided but when will she get justice? The court talks about the rights of convicts in front of me but not about my suffering: Asha Devi
19 February 2020, 21:19 PM
19 February 2020, 21:12 PM
As Nirbhaya's mother awaits justice, she speaks on Zee News and opens her heart out, giving a message to the nation.
19 February 2020, 21:10 PM
December 16, 2020, will mark the completion of eight years since the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder of Nirbhaya. Unfortunately, the family of Nirbhaya is yet to get justice as the convicts have not been executed yet.