India Coronavirus, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 13: Record 202 new cases in 24 hrs take Rajasthan's total to 4,328; death count at 121

13 May 2020, 22:36 PM Rajasthan: Record 202 new cases in a day in the state. Total rose to 4,328. Around 2,344 recovered. Death count at 121.

13 May 2020, 22:32 PM Telangana: 41 new positive cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,367.



13 May 2020, 21:22 PM West Bengal: New cases: 117. Total active cases: 1381. Total cases: 2290. Deaths in the last 24 hrs: 9. Total deaths: 135. Total discharged: 702.



13 May 2020, 21:07 PM Gujarat: Total cases climbed to 9,268. Around 364 new cases in a day. Active cases stand at 5,140. Death toll at 566. Over 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total recovered - 3,562.



13 May 2020, 19:52 PM Tamil Nadu: Total cases breach 9000-mark. 509 cases today take the total count to 9,227. Active cases - 6,984. Around 2.68 lakh tests were done. 3 deaths today take the death toll to 64. In Chennai, 380 cases were reported today taking the total to 5,262 in the city. A total of 9 people who returned in Vande Bharat flights have tested positive.

13 May 2020, 18:45 PM Ministry of Railways: The Railway Board’s office at Rail Bhawan to remain closed on May 14 and 15 for intensive sanitisation.



13 May 2020, 18:41 PM Punjab: The total number of COVID-19 cases reported till date touched 1,924, including 200 cured and 32 deaths.

13 May 2020, 17:50 PM West Bengal: One more constable from 27 Bn BSF (Tagore Villa) has been found COVID-19 positive today out of 10 persons who were tested before. He has performed duties in quarter guard and was under quarantine since May 6. A total of 13 BSF personnel have tested positive so far.

13 May 2020, 17:45 PM Gautam Buddh Nagar: Total positive - 236. Active - 90. Deaths -3. New cases in last 24 hours - 6.

13 May 2020, 16:31 PM The government has extended a relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore under PMGKY to help the poor fight coronavirus. The multi-faceted yojana has provided insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to every health worker.

13 May 2020, 16:15 PM Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Given pillars based on which we seek to build Aatmanirbhar Bharat, our focus would be on land, labour, liquidity and law. A global value chain integration is a part of this vision.

13 May 2020, 15:43 PM Passengers at Bhubaneswar railway station to catch the special train for New Delhi.

13 May 2020, 15:31 PM Atleast 38 CISF personnel from Kolkata have tested COVID-19 positive, total 39 cases have been reported so far. These officers were put in quarantine after they came in contact with another coronavirus infected patient who eventually died of the disease.

13 May 2020, 15:17 PM Private buses will soon start operating in Goa, a corona-free `green` zone, Transport Mauvin Godinho said on Wednesday, even as videos of overcrowded state transport corporation buses have gone viral over the last few days. Speaking to reporters outside the State Secretariat, Godinho also said that his ministry was in talks with private bus operators, urging them to restart operations. (PTI)

13 May 2020, 14:21 PM Over 240 Indians stranded in US boarded the special Air India flight at the Dulles International Airport to fly back home on Wednesday as part of 'Vande Bharat Mission', India's biggest ever repatriation exercise, amid the travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

13 May 2020, 14:14 PM Private buses will soon ply on the roads of Goa, Transport Mauvin Godinho told PTI on Wednesday. Buses are likely to start operating at corona-free `green` zones in the state.

13 May 2020, 13:42 PM The canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to sell only indigenous products from June 1, the Union Home Ministry announced on May 13. Atleast 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products.

13 May 2020, 13:15 PM Bihar registers seventh COVID-19 death as 56-year-old woman succumbs to the disease, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

13 May 2020, 12:59 PM Despite the most number of coronavirus positive cases and deaths, Maharashtra's mortality rate at 3.77% is better than any other states in India. Here are the states with high mortality rates: West Bengal : 9.11% Meghalaya: 7.69% Puducherry: 7.69% Gujrat: 6.03% MP: 5.64%

13 May 2020, 12:20 PM Karnataka reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases rises to 921 with 32 deaths.

13 May 2020, 11:43 AM Andhra Pradesh reports 48 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The total number of positive cases rise to 2,317 with death toll at 47

13 May 2020, 11:32 AM Rajasthan recorded 87 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the state's virus tally to 4,213, an official said. The state has so far seen 117 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 60 deaths. (PTI)

13 May 2020, 11:05 AM Pune reports 35 fresh COVID-19 cases, total tally at 3,169 with 168 deaths

13 May 2020, 10:53 AM Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam to address press conference at 4 pm today. She is likely to announce details of Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

13 May 2020, 09:42 AM In the last 24 hours, atleast 3,525 new COVID-19 cases have been reported while 122 have died. The recovery rate is at 32.82%

13 May 2020, 09:20 AM As India's battle continues with the coronavirus COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases are 74,281 with 2,415 deaths and 24,386 cured cases, the recovery rate is 32.82%. As per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (May 13, 2020).

13 May 2020, 09:15 AM A police Sub Inspector Muralidhar Shankar Waghmare has died from coronavirus in Mumbai. So far, atleast 1,007 policemen have been infected, 106 police officers and 901 constables. As many as 394 policemen are from Mumbai.

13 May 2020, 08:47 AM A crowd has gathered outside New Delhi Railway Station as people disembarking from trains are confused on how to travel further. Since public transport is not available they are forced to walk on foot. Social distancing is not being maintained.

13 May 2020, 08:11 AM France`s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 348 to 26,991 on Tuesday, overtaking Spain to become the country with the world`s fourth-highest number of fatalities after the United States, Britain and Italy. Official data had showed France`s coronavirus casualty rate trailing Spain`s closely for several weeks, with both countries` tolls above 22,000 since April 24 and Spain. (Reuters)

13 May 2020, 06:56 AM Global COVID-19 deaths has surpassed 290,000, reaching 290,269 while a total of 4,238,703 cases have been reported from over 180 countries and regions across the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The US reported the most COVID-19 deaths at 81,805 among 1,358,901 cases. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Spain, Italy, Britain and France.