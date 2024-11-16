Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2820877https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-16-11-2024-dear-narmada-donner-stork-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-saturday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-check-complete-winners-list-2820877.html
NewsIndia
NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Result Today 16-11-2024 Live: Dear Narmada 1 PM Saturday Lucky Draw OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 16.11.2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DONNER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 10:16 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 16-11-2024 Saturday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DONNER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday 16.11.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 16-11-2024 Saturday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result November 16-11-2024

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR DONNER EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

16 November 2024
10:16 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 16.11.2024 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
NEWS ON ONE CLICK