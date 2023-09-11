UP Rains LIVE Updates | Lucknow Weather: Schools Closed, Water Lodging At Many Places

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, along with several other districts in the state, is grappling with the adverse effects of heavy rainfall. The situation has led to waterlogging akin to a deluge in many parts of the state's capital. Water levels have risen up to one foot on major roads, causing significant disruption. The incessant heavy rain continues to pour down relentlessly, causing canals to overflow and leading to a dire flooding scenario. Due to the rapid and continuous downpour, drainage systems are struggling to cope, exacerbating the issue of waterlogging in various neighborhoods. The meteorological department has issued alerts in 28 districts across Uttar Pradesh. These districts include Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Auraiya, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Banda, Bareilly, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kannauj, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur, Lucknow, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Pilibhit, Raebareli, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Sultanpur, and Unnao, all of which are on high alert due to the heavy rainfall.

The state government and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking measures to provide relief to the affected areas. Efforts are underway to clear waterlogged roads and assist residents in need. Residents are advised to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with weather forecasts and alerts issued by local authorities.

As the heavy rain persists, authorities are bracing for potential challenges posed by flooding and ensuring that necessary arrangements are in place to address the situation effectively.



Here Are The LIVE UPDATES On Lucknow Weather Today