New Delhi: The tragic incident took place in Pune after a 19-year-old man was killed when a car allegedly driven by the nephew of an NCP MLA hit his motorbike on a highway in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The police informed that the accused Mayur Mohite was arrested and said that the car was speeding on the wrong side of the road. PTI reported that Khed NCP MLA Dilip Mohite Patil termed the incident as unfortunate and said he would not support any wrongdoing.

The accident took place on Saturday around 9.30 pm at Mauje Eklahare village on the Pune-Nashik highway in Ambegaon taluka, police said. The victim is identified as Om Bhalerao, the official said.

"The accused was driving a Fortuner car on Pune-Nashik road. He was driving the car on the wrong side of the road while travelling to Manchar village when the vehicle had a head-on collision with the motorbike. The two-wheeler rider was seriously injured in the accident and lost his life," the senior police official said, PTI reported.

Senior police officers informed that both the vehicles were badly damaged in the incident and the car driver has been arrested



"We are conducting further probe into the incident," he added.

The police said that they have registered the case against the accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 304 A (causing death of a person by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.