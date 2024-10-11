Man Arrested For 'Molesting' Woman On Chennai-Bound IndiGo Flight

Flight Molestation Incident: In a shocking incident on a flight, a man was arrested by police for allegedly molesting a female co-passenger aboard a Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Airlines aircraft.

The accused was identified as 45-year-old Rajesh Sharma, according to a NDTV report. He is a marble tile layer by profession. Sharma was apprehended on October 9 after the flight landed at the Chennai airport.

The woman was returning to her home after a trip to Jaipur and Delhi. Speaking on the matter to NDTV, a police officer said, "The accused, who was seated behind her, is alleged to have touched her inappropriately during the flight." According to an India Today report, the woman informed the cabin crew about the man's behaviour on the flight.

An investigation was launched into the matter after the local police assisted the woman to file a written complaint.

So far, Indigo Airlines has not issued an official statement pertaining to the incident.

In another incident that took place on Wednesday, a Vistara flight carrying around 290 passengers from London to Delhi received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax following a thorough inspection of the aircraft after it landed safely at the airport in the national capital, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, a piece of paper with a message about a bomb onboard the plane was found in one of the lavatories, and the relevant authorities were immediately informed. Delhi Police said standard security protocols were followed, and a thorough inspection was conducted. "No suspicious items were found," it said in a statement.

The Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) at Delhi received the information about the bomb threat at 0845 hours, and later the aircraft landed safely at the airport at 1145 hours. "It was informed that a note was discovered in the lavatory of the flight with the message 'BOMB THIS FLIGHT'," Delhi Police said, as quoted by PTI.

It further stated that all passengers disembarked without incident. The sources said there were nearly 290 passengers in the Boeing 787 aircraft.