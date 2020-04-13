Media professionals also frontline workers in fight against coronavirus COVID-19, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Monday (April 13)lauded the mediapersons and said that just like doctors, nurses and police personnel, mediapersons are also frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19. Javadekar also advised the media persons to take care and follow all precautions.

The Union Minister also advised the media organisations to not publish or boardcast any news related to coronavirus without checking the facts from the concerned ministry.

Earlier on Monday, Union Ministers and senior officers on Monday (April 13) returned to their offices as per the directive issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday (April 11), PM Modi had said that it is important to adopt the policy of "Jaan bhi jahaan bhi (both life and economy are important)" as the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 has put severe stress on economy.

It may be recalled that two days ago a directive was issued asking all government officials who are entitled to official vehicles to resume work despite the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju came to office on Monday to resume their duties.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Indiajumped to 9,152 on Monday with a spike of 796 new cases and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday that the total deaths due to COVID-19 climbed to 308 in the country. Of the total count, 7,987 are active cases while 856 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.