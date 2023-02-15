topStoriesenglish2573623
‘Mother-Daughter Self-Immolation More in News Than Investors Summit: Mayawati's dig at UP Govt

Bulldozers used for demolishing illegal buildings have been in hot discussion in the state, inviting the sobriquet of "bulldozer Baba" for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Feb 15, 2023

Lucknow: Taking a dig at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the self-immolation of a mother-daughter duo during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat has garnered more attention than the recent UP Global Investors Summit-2023. "The 'bulldozer politics' of the BJP government is taking the lives of innocent poor people which is very tragic. The government should change its anti-people approach," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Bulldozers used for demolishing illegal buildings have been in hot discussion in the state, inviting the sobriquet of "bulldozer Baba" for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A 45-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter died after they immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive in a village in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Mayawati said the tragic incident was in news than the 'much-publicized' global investors summit organised by the state government recently. She sarcastically asked, "How will the people benefit from such a situation?"

Police have booked 39 people, including a sub-divisional magistrate, four revenue officials, a police station head and several other cops, on murder and other charges in the incident.

