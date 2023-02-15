‘Mother-Daughter Self-Immolation More in News Than Investors Summit: Mayawati's dig at UP Govt

Lucknow: Taking a dig at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the self-immolation of a mother-daughter duo during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat has garnered more attention than the recent UP Global Investors Summit-2023. "The 'bulldozer politics' of the BJP government is taking the lives of innocent poor people which is very tragic. The government should change its anti-people approach," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Bulldozers used for demolishing illegal buildings have been in hot discussion in the state, inviting the sobriquet of "bulldozer Baba" for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A 45-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter died after they immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive in a village in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Mayawati said the tragic incident was in news than the 'much-publicized' global investors summit organised by the state government recently. She sarcastically asked, "How will the people benefit from such a situation?"

Police have booked 39 people, including a sub-divisional magistrate, four revenue officials, a police station head and several other cops, on murder and other charges in the incident.