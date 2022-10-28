topStories
NewsIndia
MADARASA SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

MP Madarsa SHOCKER! Maulvi molests 5-yr-old in Khandwa, sent to judicial custody

According to the police, the matter came to light when the 5-year-old complained of chest pain to her parents, following which they registered a complaint at the Moghat police station. The police arrested the accused and produced him before the court."A case has been registered upon the complaint of the victim`s mother.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 10:09 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

MP Madarsa SHOCKER! Maulvi molests 5-yr-old in Khandwa, sent to judicial custody

A Muslim cleric was sent to judicial custody after being arrested for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Madhya Pradesh`s Khandwa, according to an official on Friday. The accused was identified as Maulvi Abdul Samad of Emanual Madrasa in the district located in Zakaria Masjid of Khanshawali, Khandwa.

According to the police, the matter came to light when the 5-year-old complained of chest pain to her parents, following which they registered a complaint at the Moghat police station. The police arrested the accused and produced him before the court."A case has been registered upon the complaint of the victim`s mother.

 The accused Maulvi Abdul Samad was arrested and produced before the court," the police said.The court sent the accused to jail.There is tremendous anger among the Muslim people regarding this matter that they have demanded strict punishment by sending such clerics to jail. People have also demanded the closure of such mosques.

 

Live Tv

Madarasa Sexual Assault CaseMadarasa Khandwa rapeKhandwa madarsa rape casemadarsa sex assault case

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series
DNA
DNA: 'Abdullah' love for Nehru, drowned Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim
DNA
DNA: Friendship with pigeons could affect your health
DNA
DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes
DNA Video
DNA: Canada...the 'favourite destination' of Khalistani terrorists!