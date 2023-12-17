'My Friend From Varanasi...': PM Modi Shares Video Of Little Girl Explaining Scientific Facts With Poem - Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was captivated by a young schoolgirl who showcased her knowledge of scientific facts through a poem. The girl also impressed the Prime Minister by reciting a poem that praised him as a mass leader.

Taking to the social media platform Instagram, PM Modi shared a video capturing the moment when he attentively listened to the girl's poetic explanation of the process of photosynthesis in plants. He also engaged in a lighthearted conversation with his "little friend from Varanasi" and asked her about her dislikes in vegetables. She revealed that she does not like bitter gourd, like many other children of her age.

Sharing the video of the delightful interaction, PM Modi wrote, "My friend in Varanasi knows her science well and is also a great poet." The video quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 340,000 likes in less than half an hour.