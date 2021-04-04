हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
No lockdown but strict restrictions for Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet decides

Maharashtra came to the conclusion that there is a no need for a state-wide complete lockdown though necessary precautionary measures will be implemented in the state till April 30.

File photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government in a crucial cabinet meeting on Sunday (April 4, 2021) came to the conclusion that there is a no need for a state-wide complete lockdown though necessary precautionary measures will be implemented. 

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took the decision to impose strict restrictions until April 30 but no news of clamping a shut down in Maharashtra, for now, sources told Zee News.

The CM discussed the issue with heads of insitutions via video conferencing, which includes gym owners, theater and multiplex owners, editors of newspaper. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leader Raj Thackeray were called up and the matter was discussed with them on the phone.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra registered a rise in cases with 49,447 new cases of infections and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 4,01,172 active cases of which  9,090 cases have been reported from Mumbai, it has a total of 62,187 active cases.

 

