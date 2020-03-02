Northern Railways to run 16 special trains during Holi festival to avoid rush

New Delhi: In order to avoid huge rush during the Holi festival, the Northern Railways will run 16 Holi Special Trains having 430 trips overall. The General Manager Northern Railway Rajiv Chaudhry said that keeping the need of people in concern the Northern railways have decided to operate these trains to avoid chaos.

Rajiv Chaudhry said, "Northern Railway is running 16 pairs of Holi Special trains having 430 trips overall as compared to last years 19 special trains with 324 trips. In addition to that 32 trains have already been augmented during the Holi festival period to meet the demand."

The decision was taken n a review meeting which was also attended by Principal Heads of Department of Northern Railway. In the meeting, the railway officials also discussed various other arrangements to be made during the Holi festival.

General Manager also instructed all the officers to monitor the arrangements being done for passengers and ensure the timely running of special trains to the various destinations.

Every year Indian railways run special trains during Holi as many people travel to their native place, increasing the number of passengers in large.