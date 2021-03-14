One Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: One Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Sunday (March 14).

The operation which began yesterday in Rawalpora area of the district is currently underway.

The terrorist has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora of Shopian.

"The terrorist killed in Shopian encounter has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora of Shopian affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. As per police records, he was active since September last year," Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

The police said they recovered several arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials.

"Arms and ammunition including United States-made M4 Carbine rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter," said the police.

Three houses caught fire as a group of miscreants tried to disrupt the operation.

"Some miscreants were also injured," the police informed.

The forces are conducting cordon and search operation in the area to track other hiding terrorists.

