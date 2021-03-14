हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lashkar-e-Taiba

One Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

The terrorist has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora of Shopian.

One Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Credit: Twitter / ANI

New Delhi: One Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Sunday (March 14).

The operation which began yesterday in Rawalpora area of the district is currently underway.

The terrorist has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora of Shopian.

"The terrorist killed in Shopian encounter has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora of Shopian affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. As per police records, he was active since September last year," Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

The police said they recovered several arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials.

"Arms and ammunition including United States-made M4 Carbine rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter," said the police.

Three houses caught fire as a group of miscreants tried to disrupt the operation.

"Some miscreants were also injured," the police informed.

The forces are conducting cordon and search operation in the area to track other hiding terrorists.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lashkar-e-TaibaTerrorismJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Daily patriotism sessions in Delhi schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakts': CM Arvind Kejriwal

Must Watch

PT7M40S

West Bengal Elections 2021: People of Bengal are ready for change, says Amit Shah in Kharagpur Road Show