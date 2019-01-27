One-of-a-kind Indian Air Force’s mobile gaming application to release soon

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to release its official mobile gaming application named 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above'.

The gen-next mobile game will allow the players to experience first hand the roles of an IAF air warrior. The mobile game can also be used by interested players to apply and appear for recruitment in the IAF using their mobile phones.

The one-of-a-kind gaming application will have several features, including offline single player missions, an online multiplayer and a career navigator information section. It will also come loaded with augmented reality features.

Single player features

- Based on an engaging narrative, the single player missions will allowing the player to fly a various aircraft assets of the IAF.

- A tutorial mission will be there in the application to teach the player how to handle a high-performance aircraft in the best possible manner. After the completion of a mission, the player will earn his/her wings.

- There will be 10 missions, each full of high action, allowing the player to experience IAF's power. The player will be able to experience this in the form of its response, reach, precision and flexibility.

- The gaming application will also allow the user to know about the weapons and tactics of the IAF. It will also help them learn how new acquisitions of Air Force will help in shaping the future strategy of IAF.

Multiplayer features

- The online multiplayer features will allow users to engage with other players over the internet.

- The multiplayer game will have two modes – a squad vs squad in which players will get the option to team up with like-minded players. The second mode will be a free for all, where the last man standing will be declared the winner.

- In this feature, a player will be able to use long range missiles and the user will also get a chance to go head-on against other players in dogfight mode.

Schedule of release

It is learnt that the release of this gaming application will be done in a phased manner in 2019. It is expected that single player missions version would release in February 2019.

⭐The full version, including multiplayer features, may release in June-July 2019.

This mobile application is currently available for pre-registration and those who will register themselves will be automatically informed about the launch of this application.