PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Dec 27, to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Monday (December 27, 2021) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.

Prior to the event which is scheduled around 12 PM, he will preside over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet at around 11:30 AM.

"The Meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"Prime Minister has constantly focussed on fully utilizing the untapped potential of the resources available in the country. One of the steps in this regard has been to utilise optimally the hydropower potential in the Himalayan region. The projects which will be inaugurated and whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister during the visit reflect a key step in this direction," the PMO said.

Renukaji Dam project

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project. The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore. "It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year," the PMO informed.

Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore and will lead to generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year.

Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project. This, notably, will be the first hydropower project of the Hamirpur district and will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to generation of over 300 million units of electricity every year.

Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project, which is built at a cost of around Rs 2,080 crore, will lead to generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year and will help Himachal Pradesh earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually.

Live TV