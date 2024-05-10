'Public Will Do Justice,' Says Arvind Kejriwal As He Walks Out Of Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday left Tihar jail and is on his way to return to home. After spending 50 days in custody, Kejriwal received a bill from the Supreme Court till June 1, which is the last phase of the Lok Sabha election 2023. In a conversation with Zee Zews, CM Kejriwal expressed his belief in the public and said, "Public Will Deliver Justice." Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi's excise policy case

CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Daughter and AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also went to receive Kejriwal from Tihar jail.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered his release on interim bail in the excise policy case until June 1. A bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna ruled that the AAP supremo must surrender on June 2. The bench also included the Justice Dipankar Datta.