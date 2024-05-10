Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2748340
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

'Public Will Do Justice,' Says Arvind Kejriwal As He Walks Out Of Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left Tihar jail and is on his way to return to home after spending 50 days in custody.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 07:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Public Will Do Justice,' Says Arvind Kejriwal As He Walks Out Of Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday left Tihar jail and is on his way to return to home. After spending 50 days in custody, Kejriwal received a bill from the Supreme Court till June 1, which is the last phase of the Lok Sabha election 2023. In a conversation with Zee Zews, CM Kejriwal expressed his belief in the public and said, "Public Will Deliver Justice." Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi's  excise policy case 

CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Daughter and AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also went to receive Kejriwal from Tihar jail.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered his release on interim bail in the excise policy case until June 1. A bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna ruled that the AAP supremo must surrender on June 2. The bench also included the Justice Dipankar Datta.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales
DNA Video
DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly
DNA Video
DNA: What should be your healthy diet chart?
DNA Video
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: Heart warming video from Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Ghazwa-e-Hind in Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab government refuses VRS to IAS officer who is BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate
DNA Video
DNA: Astrazeneca withdraws Covid vaccine