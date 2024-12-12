Rahul Heads To Hathras To Meet 2020 Gang Rape Victim’s Kin Day After Denied Sambhal Visit

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday headed to Boolgarhi village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, to meet the family of the victim in the 2020 gang rape and murder case that shocked the nation. The visit comes a day after Gandhi, along with his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, met families of those killed in the November 24 Sambhal violence.

UP Dy CM Accuses Rahul Of 'Provoking Unrest'

Rahul Gandhi's visit drew sharp criticism from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who accused him of "inciting riots" and "provoking people." Pathak claimed the visit was an attempt to "push Uttar Pradesh into chaos."

"Rahul Gandhi Ji, you are misguided and filled with despair. The CBI has already completed its investigation in the Hathras case, and the matter is being heard in court as per legal procedures," Pathak said.

He further added, "While you talk about progress, your actions -- be it visiting Hathras, Sambhal, or Aligarh -- seem directionless and derailed. Uttar Pradesh is advancing rapidly in terms of infrastructure and law and order, which is recognised nationwide. Yet, it seems you want to disrupt this progress by provoking unrest. Please refrain from such actions. The country is tired of these unnecessary provocations."

Congress Defends Gandhi’s Visit

Congress leaders defended Rahul Gandhi’s visit, emphasizing his commitment to justice for victims. "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are leaders who stay connected with every citizen. Whenever injustice occurs, Rahul Gandhi stands with the victims. The responsibility the country's leadership should fulfil is being taken up by him," said Congress District President Chandragupta Vikramaditya.

2020 Hathras Gang Rape Case

The 2020 Hathras case involved the gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries on September 29, sparking nationwide protests and outrage over caste and gender-based violence.

A subsequent CBI investigation charged four youths from the village. On March 2, 2023, a Special Court under the SC/ST Act convicted one of the accused, Sandeep, sentencing him to life imprisonment and imposing a fine of ₹50,000. The other three accused were acquitted.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the victim’s family appealed the decision in the High Court. They continue to demand government jobs and accommodation outside the village, but the state government has yet to act on these requests.