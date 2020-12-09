Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurates RSS' office in Bareilly

Bareilly: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Rajeshwarashram inaugurated RSS' office in Bareilly on Wednesday (December 9, 2020).

The office has been built by the Dr Hedgewar Memorial in front of the IMA Hall in the Civil Lines area of ​​the city.

The RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said, "A gym, yoga centre, meditation centre, library, large meeting hall and some rooms have been built in this building."

It has been named 'Keshav Kripa' and arrangements have also been done for the stay of RSS volunteers who come from different cities.

