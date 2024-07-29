The tragic incident at Rau's Academy in Delhi, claiming three lives, has brought the spotlight on the burgeoning coaching culture in India, particularly for government job exams. However, there is widespread confusion about which coaching centers are legally operating and which are not. Here's a closer look at the rules and regulations governing coaching institutes in India.

New Regulations

On January 18, 2024, the central government of India issued new regulations for coaching centers, introducing significant changes for both students and the coaching industry.

Key Points of the New Guidelines:

Registration and Compliance:

Coaching centers must apply for registration with the official body in their local jurisdiction, adhering to specific documentation requirements.

Each branch of a coaching center will be treated as a separate entity and will need individual registration.

Age Restrictions:

Students under the age of 16 are not permitted to enroll.

Only students who have completed their secondary school examinations are eligible for admission.

Infrastructure Requirements:

Coaching centers must provide at least one square meter of space per student in each classroom.

Compliance with fire safety codes is mandatory, requiring fire and building safety certificates.

Proper lighting, electrification, ventilation, CCTV cameras, medical assistance, and first aid kits are also required.

Fair Tuition Fees:

Tuition fees must be reasonable and transparent, with detailed receipts provided.

A prospectus displaying course details, duration, classes, hostel facilities, exit policies, fee refund procedures, and other relevant information must be available.

Exit Policy and Fee Regulations:

If a student wishes to leave the course midway, the coaching center must provide a pro-rata refund within 10 days.

No fee hikes are allowed during the course duration, applicable to both hostel and course fees.

Grievance System:

A robust grievance system must be established for students and parents.

Complaints from employees, parents, and students must be resolved within thirty days by competent authorities.

Penalties and Transparency:

Violations will result in a fine of ₹25,000 for the first offense, up to ₹1 lakh for the second offense, and registration cancellation for subsequent violations.

Coaching centers must avoid misleading promises and maintain transparency.

Updating websites with information about tutors, academic qualifications, course details, hostel facilities, and other relevant information is mandatory.

These new regulations aim to ensure that coaching centers operate ethically, safely, and effectively, maintaining the trust of students and parents while ensuring their safety and education.