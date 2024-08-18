Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday voiced concerns regarding the lateral entry of individuals into senior government roles. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bypassing the established Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) procedures and instead appointing officials through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a tweet on 'X', Gandhi wrote in Hindi, "Narendra Modi is attacking the Constitution by recruiting public servants through 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh' instead of Union Public Service Commission."

नरेंद्र मोदी संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की जगह ‘राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ’ के ज़रिए लोकसेवकों की भर्ती कर संविधान पर हमला कर रहे हैं।



केंद्र सरकार के विभिन्न मंत्रालयों में महत्वपूर्ण पदों पर लेटरल एंट्री के ज़रिए भर्ती कर खुलेआम SC, ST और OBC वर्ग का आरक्षण छीना जा रहा है।



मैंने हमेशा… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 18, 2024

Gandhi also criticized the Prime Minister for allegedly eroding the reservation rights of SC, ST, and OBC categories through these lateral entries into significant positions.

"Reservation of SC, ST and OBC categories is being openly snatched away by recruiting through lateral entry on important posts in various ministries of the central government," said Rahul Gandhi on X.

He contends that such practices could weaken the reservation system and curtail opportunities for capable individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. Concerns about potential corporate interference in governmental appointments were also expressed.

"The underprivileged are already underrepresented in all the top roles across the country, including senior bureaucracy. Far from addressing this issue, they are being further marginalized from top positions due to lateral entry," added Rahul Gandhi.

The lateral entry topic has ignited discussions on the UPSC's role in appointing senior government officials and its possible repercussions on the nation's administrative framework and social equity.

Gandhi described this as "a theft of the rights of talented youth preparing for the UPSC and an assault on the principle of social justice, including the reservation for the underprivileged."

He referenced the recent nomination of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, allegedly associated with the Adani group, as an instance of corporate sway in government nominations.

"A prime example of what representatives of a few corporates will do by occupying key government positions is SEBI, where for the first time a person from the private sector has been made the chairperson,” the Congress leader noted, referring to the appointment of Madhabi Puri Buch, who is facing allegations of conflicts of interest following a report from US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Gandhi vowed that the INDIA (Alliance) would vehemently oppose what he called an "anti-national move," which he believes undermines both the administrative framework and social justice. He described the action as "privatization of the IAS" and "Modi's guarantee" to abolish reservations.

Rahul Gandhi also said, "The INDIA (Alliance) will vehemently oppose this anti-national move that damages both the administrative framework and social justice. 'Privatization of the IAS' is 'Modi's guarantee' to eliminate reservation."

His remarks followed the Allahabad High Court's order for the government to compile a new selection list for 69,000 assistant teacher positions in Uttar Pradesh, which Gandhi commended as a "fitting response" to the BJP government's purported plot against the reservation system.