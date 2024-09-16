Advertisement
SHIV SENA MLA SANJAY GAIKWAD

Shiv Sena MLA Offers Rs 11 Lakh Reward For Anyone 'Who Cuts Off' Rahul Gandhi’s Tongue

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule has distanced himself from Gaikwad’s remarks, even though the BJP is part of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shiv Sena MLA Offers Rs 11 Lakh Reward For Anyone 'Who Cuts Off' Rahul Gandhi’s Tongue File Photo

A Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Monday announced that he will offer Rs 11 lakh to anyone who cuts off Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s tongue over his comments about ending the reservation system. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule has distanced himself from Gaikwad’s remarks, even though the BJP is part of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state.

"While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congres," Gaikwad told reporters before making his unusual offer.

Gaikwad, who represents the Buldhana assembly seat in the Vidarbha region, is no stranger to controversy. Last month, a video went viral showing a policeman cleaning Gaikwad’s car, which led to a flurry of social media buzz. Gaikwad later explained that the policeman had cleaned the car voluntarily after accidentally vomiting inside it.

Earlier this year, Gaikwad made headlines by claiming he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and wore its tooth as a necklace. The state Forest Department then had the tooth tested for forensic identification and charged him under the Wildlife Protection Act.

