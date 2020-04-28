Terrorists in Pakistan launch pads almost double as conspiracy to infiltrate them inside Kashmir continues: Security agencies

As the entire world is engaged in dealing with the coronavirus COVID-19, the Pakistan Army is conspiring to infiltrate large numbers of terrorists into India to launch attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report by security agencies, the presence of around 450 terrorists, including from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has been seen on the launching pads adjacent to the Line of Control (LoC).

Till March the number of terrorists on the launching pad was close to 230, which has almost doubled now, according to security agencies. There are around 350 Pakistani terrorists in this group and most of them are from LeT and JeM.

An official associated with the security agency said, "We have concrete information about the terrorists on the launching pad. The terrorists have gathered on more than 20 launching pads in several groups and the Pakistani Army has been violating ceasefire repeatedly to get them access into India."



The coronavirus infection has spread in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) terror camps due to which terrorists living in these camps are in fear. The terrorists are so scared of the virus that they want to leave the camp and run away, but they are being closely monitored by the Pakistan Army and are constantly pressurizing the terrorists to infiltrate into Kashmir.

The terrorists who have entered Kashmir or those who are already present in Kashmir are also at risk of the infection of coronavirus. Due to this, the helpers of the terrorists are also keeping distance from them leading to a panic. In the last week, the Army has killed 13 terrorists in an encounter in the valley. In an audio of terrorists it was revealed in April that the terrorists are panicking due to the coronavirus infection.

A terrorist named Shahid, living in a terror camp in Pakistan, had a phone conversation with his father in Kashmir and it was intercepted by the security agencies. It was revealed in this conversation that the other terrorists with whom Shahid is staying in the camp are all suffering from the virus.

Speaking to his father, the terrorist said, "The virus has spread to three-four companions of mine, but they are not being treated. I too don't feel well. We are being given weapons and gunpowder instead of medicine and plans are being made to infiltrate us inside Kashmir."

According to the report, Pakistan is planning to get coronavirus-infected terrorists into Kashmir so that its infection can be spread in Kashmir. According to information received from the sources, the security agencies are taking great care in the encounter with terrorists in Kashmir. Among the terrorists who are being killed in the encounter, precautions are being taken due to the fear of coronavirus.