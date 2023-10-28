New Delhi: Launching a fresh attack on the opposition on Saturday, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP can never waive off farm loans as it is the party that supports few businessmen. Addressing the public in Kanker ahead of the Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh, Rahul said that the congress party promised to waive off the farm loans in the last elections and after ascending to power that was the first decision taken by the state government, and once again it has promised to waive off the loans.

"The BJP can't waive off farmers' loans, they only cancel loans for big businessmen like Adani. We promised to cancel farmers' loans and we did it. I promise once more that we'll waive off the farm loans for Chhattisgarh's farmers," said Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "They (BJP) cannot waive off farmers' loans, they can only waive off Adani's loan. We had said that farmers' loans would be waived and we did that. I am making this promise once again that we will again waive the loans of… pic.twitter.com/35slqodFB0 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

Rahul also took aim at the BJP on the issue of caste-based census and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he is afraid to conduct it. Congress MP from Waynad asserted that the party will conduct the caste-based census if it assumes power in the Chhattisgarh Elections 2023.

"We will conduct the caste-based census as fast as possible. If our government comes to power, the work will begin in two hours. And if our government is formed in Chhattisgarh, then the Chhattisgarh government will conduct the caste-based survey," Rahul Gandhi said at a gathering in Chhattisgarh's Kanker ahead of the state assembly elections.

He further said, "Why are you (PM Modi) afraid of OBC caste-based census? Why don't you speak about caste-based census in your speeches? And the data which we prepared during our government, why don't you release it? As you know in today's India, the OBC section does not have the participation it should have. Because you want to hide this truth from the OBC youth."

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7. After the first phase of polling on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. Elections in Chhattisgarh will be contested on 90 assembly seats and both the major contenders in the state, BJP and Congress, have released their final list of all 90 candidates in the state.