TISSNET 2021

TISSNET 2021 results postponed, to be declared on March 19

The TISSNET 2021 results will now be available by March 19 on the official website on tiss.edu.

Representational image

New Delhi: Tata Institute of Social Science has postponed the results of TISSNET 2021 entrance examinations. The institute has notified the revised date of results for the exams.

The TISSNET 2021 results will now be available by March 19 on the official website on tiss.edu. Earlier the results were scheduled to be out on Tuesday (March 16).

The entrance exam for admissions to MA course was held on February 20.

Once declared, candidates will be able to check the results on the website. For this, the institute will provide a results link on the portal on which candidates will be able to login using their registered credentials.

Steps to check the TISSNET 2021 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TISSNET 2021 on tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the portal

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on the link to download the scorecard

Step 5: Take a print out of the scorecard and keep it for future use

Candidates who qualify the TISSNET exam will be required to take the programme aptitude test (TISS-PAT) and an online personal interview.

Those candidates who qualify all the rounds will be eligible for admission to various TISS campuses including Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and centre in Chennai.

