Top 3 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

Hair transplantation is a surgical technique in which follicles of hair from one part of the scalp (often the rear or sides) are removed and moved to a bald or hair-thinning area of the scalp. Typically, the hair follicles are transplanted into the bald or receding area using very small incisions in groups of anywhere from one to four.

FUE and FUT are the two primary techniques used in hair transplantation. FUE entails removing individual follicular components from the donor site using a small punch instrument, whereas FUT entails taking a strip of flesh from the donor region and splitting it into separate follicular units. To ensure that the transplanted hair appears natural and grows appropriately, both techniques call for talent.

The procedure for hair transplantation is frequently done as an outpatient operation with local anaesthetic, allowing patients to leave on the same day. Although recovery times vary, most people are able to go back to their jobs and resume their regular routines within just a few days to a week. The transplanted hair may take many months to grow and appear natural, and repeated procedures might be necessary to get the desired results.

Types of hair transplant

There are two major kinds of hair transplant techniques:

Follicular Unit Transplantation (or FUT): This procedure, commonly known as the "strip method," entails removing a thin layer of skin from the scalp's back and dividing it into smaller grafts that contain hair follicles. The grafts are subsequently implanted into the scalp's balding regions.

Follicular Unit Extraction (or FUE): A specialised punch instrument is used in this minimally invasive treatment to remove isolated follicles of hair from the donor location, usually in the rear of the scalp. The transplanted follicles are then allowed to develop and create new hair in the recipient location.

There are also divergences of these two major techniques, including:

Direct Hair Implantation (or DHI): With this improved FUE procedure, no incisions or channels are necessary before the harvested follicles are implanted; instead, they are placed straight into the recipient area.

Robotic Hair Transplantation: This is a more recent technology that performs the FUE surgery using a robotic machine. Compared to a human hand, the robot can remove and transplant hair follicles with greater accuracy and speed.

The patient's thinning hair pattern, the degree of baldness, and the doctor's expertise and suggestion will all play a role in the procedure selection.

Why Is Turkey Good For Hair Transplant?

Turkey has grown to be a well-liked location for hair transplants due to its qualified doctors, cutting-edge facilities, and reasonably affordable cost in comparison to other nations. The hair transplant market in Turkey has expanded quickly in recent times, with clinics providing cutting-edge methods and cutting-edge technologies.

Turkey's abundance of skilled hair transplant doctors is one factor contributing to the procedure's popularity there. Many Turkish physicians have been carrying out hair transplants for many years, honing their techniques over time. In addition, a lot of Turkish clinics employ modern methods and tools, which can improve outcomes and make patients feel more at ease.

The price is another aspect that draws people to Turkey for hair transplants. While still producing top-notch results, hair transplantation in Turkey can be much less expensive than in nations like the US or the UK. For many people looking for hair restoration, this makes it an even more inexpensive alternative.

Overall, Turkey has become a popular location for hair transplants due to its combination of expert doctors, cutting-edge facilities, and affordable prices. To guarantee the greatest outcome, as with any health-related operation, it's crucial to conduct your research and pick a respected facility and surgeon.

Top 5 Best Hair Transplant Clinics In Turkey 2023

Due to their cutting-edge technology, reasonable costs, and superior care, hair transplant clinics in Istanbul, Turkey, are growing in popularity. Three prominent hair transplant centres in Istanbul, Turkey will be covered in this article.

1- CapilClinic Istanbul

A worldwide clinic called CapilClinic has locations in Istanbul and a number of other cities all over the world. The clinic is housed in a private healthcare facility that has obtained JCI certification, demonstrating that it complies with global standards for patient safety and healthcare quality. Modern hair transplant technology is available at CapilClinic, and the medical staff there has treated patients from around the world for more than ten years. For its patients, CapilClinic also offers travel planning assistance and stem cell therapy. The clinic also provides lodging options for visitors at the BroytSuites hotel it has a deal with nearby, in the opulent Kadikoy neighbourhood.

2- Elithair Hair Clinic

Providing patients from all around the world with high-quality hair services is the Elithair Hair Clinic, a global leader in hair restoration and hair transplantation. The clinic's proprietary hair transplant techniques, such as the NEO FUE as well as the SDHI, were created by the facility's medical director, Dr. Abdulaziz Balwi. The hair transplant clinic offers all-inclusive hair transplant plans that come with a flight, terminal transfer, translator service, and lodging in one of the clinic's opulent rooms or at a partner hotel.

In 2010, Dr. Abdulaziz Balwi received his medical aesthetic and hair certification after graduating from the College of Ege Medical School. At the College Hospital of Istinye, he has been in charge of overseeing the management of Elithair. Dr. Balwi is well-known in the discipline of hair transplantation and has helped his patients restore their hair and confidence by doing over 60,000 hair transplantation procedures.

3- Esthetic Hair Turkey Clinic

One of the most well-known hair restoration and hair transplant clinics in Istanbul is Esthetic Hair Turkey Clinic. The clinic offers top-notch services to its clients while utilizing the most recent technology and a qualified staff of dermatologists, specialists, and medical professionals. All hair transplant procedures are carried out by doctors with over a decade of experience who have finished their college years as specialists. Since it began seeing patients in 2003, the clinic has built a solid reputation for offering high-quality treatment.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)