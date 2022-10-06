University of Hyderabad Admission 2022: Application last date through CUET extended till October 12 at uohydcuet.samarth.edu- Here’s how to apply

University of Hyderabad Admission 2022: The University of Hyderabad has extended the application deadline for the integrated postgraduate (PG) programme through Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. Candidates can now submit an application for integrated PG admission to Hyderabad University through October 12. Candidates must go to the official website, uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in, to register online for 5-year integrated PG programmes. Candidates who took the CUET UG test this year are eligible for admission to 16 integrated postgraduate courses offered by the institution.

University of Hyderabad PG Admission 2022: List Of Documents Required

1. Class 10th Certificate

2. Class 12th Certificate

3. Recent passport size photo

4. Scanned copy of signature

5. Transfer Certificate from the institution last studied

6. Category Certificate

University of Hyderabad PG Admission 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the University of Hyderabad's PG admission portal-- uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in.

Click on the registration link and generate a new user ID and password.

Candidates are required to log in with generated credentials and fill in the details applications as instructed.

Candidates should upload all necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Submit the application fee and download the fee receipt.

Finally submit the application form and print a copy for future reference.

Applicants from the general category must pay a registration fee of Rs 600, candidates from the EWS category must pay Rs 550, candidates from the OBC-NCL category must pay Rs 400, and candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories must pay Rs 275.