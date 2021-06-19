हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Alert sounded as Ganga and Bhagirathi rivers flow over danger mark

Heavy rains were recorded across multiple places in Uttarakhand has led to several rivers flowing above the danger mark in the state. An alert has been sounded the water level in Ganga has risen over the danger mark. 

Uttarakhand: Alert sounded as Ganga and Bhagirathi rivers flow over danger mark

New Delhi: Heavy rains were recorded across multiple places in Uttarakhand has led to several rivers flowing above the danger mark in the state. An alert has been sounded the water level in Ganga has risen over the danger mark. 

The Ganga and Bhagirathi rivers in Uttarakhand were flowing over the danger mark on Saturday following three days of incessant rains especially in the hills. An evacuation operation has been undertaken at the villages along the banks of these two rivers.

The residents of villages on the banks of the rivers are being moved to district administration-run shelters and other safe locations, officials told PTI.

Uttarakhand has been lashed by heavy rains over the last three days, with 142 mm of rainfall in Chamoli on Saturday, while Karnaprayag received 136 mm of rainfall. It was measured at 128mm in Pauri district’s Sri Nagar, 103.8mm in Rudraprayag, 97.2mm in Joshimath and 53 mm in Rishikesh.

"Besides closure of roads, several villages in the district also complained of disruption of power supply," Almora's District Disaster Management Officer Rakesh Joshi was quoted as saying by a PTI report.

While, landslides triggered by heavy rains in the district also blocked three national highways and 84 motor roads with mounds of rubble.

(With inputs from PTI)

