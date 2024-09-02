Vaishno Devi Landslide Live: 2 Pilgrims Dead, Several Trapped As Rescue Operations Underway

2 Pilgrims were found dead after a landslide struck the new track leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, September 2, resulting in the deaths of two pilgrims, according to officials. The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has initiated rescue and relief operations.

The landslide occurred around 2:35 PM near Panchi, approximately three kilometres from Bhawan. It also caused damage to a section of an overhead iron structure, as per reports from officials. There are concerns that more pilgrims may still be trapped in the debris.

According to the media reports, the CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board confirmed, "Shooting stones and a landslide have occurred on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine track. The Disaster Management team from the Shrine Board has arrived at the scene."