WATCH: TMC Leader Chases Away Shooter As Murder Attempt Foiled, Crowd Catches Assailant



In a chilling incident in Kolkata's Kasba area, Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Sushanta Ghosh narrowly escaped an assassination attempt last night, thanks to a malfunctioning firearm. The dramatic turn of events, captured on CCTV.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place around 8PM in Kolkata's Kasba area when Sushant Ghosh was sitting in front of his house.

Murder Attempt

Around midnight, Sushanta Ghosh, who represents Ward 108 in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was sitting outside his home when two armed assailants arrived on a scooter. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots at Ghosh, but the weapon malfunctioned. Neither shot went off, leaving the attackers in a vulnerable position.

Realizing the danger and sensing an opportunity, Ghosh quickly charged at the shooter. The assailants attempted to flee on their scooter, but in the chaos, one of them lost his balance and fell. The situation then escalated into a tense on-foot chase, with Ghosh giving pursuit.

The shooter, unable to escape, was eventually caught by Ghosh and a crowd that had gathered. The attacker was physically subdued and, in a dramatic turn, was filmed confessing on camera.

He admitted that he had been hired to kill Ghosh but denied receiving any payment, explaining that he had only been given a photo of the councillor and instructed to carry out the assassination.

"I was not given any money. I was just given a photo and asked to murder him," the shooter said, as the crowd listened intently.

The shooter’s partner managed to escape the scene, but the captured man was handed over to the police shortly after.

Police Suspect Bihar Connection

According to police sources, the two assailants were allegedly hired from Bihar, suggesting a possible link to organized crime or a professional hit. Investigations are underway, with local rivalries being considered as the primary motive behind the attack on the prominent TMC leader.

Although Ghosh, who has served as a councillor for over 12 years, admitted to being unaware of any threats against him, the attempt on his life has raised questions about the growing violence in local politics.

"I have been a councillor for 12 years and never thought that I could be attacked, especially while sitting in my own area," Ghosh remarked after the incident.

The attack has drawn widespread concern from local political leaders. TMC Member of Parliament (MP) Mala Roy and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Javed Khan visited Ghosh.