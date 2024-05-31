In an unusual turn of events, Manipur'a Imphal valley, found itself in the grip of a severe flood during the peak summer season of 2024. Heavy rains have caused severe flooding, affecting thousands of people and causing major disruptions, officials reported on Wednesday. Due to the Imphal River's overflow caused by the incessant rain, residents are being forced to take shelter in community halls. At least 86 localities in the Imphal West district have experienced flooding as a result of the Nambul River overflowing its banks, indicating that the situation has gotten worse.

Cyclone Remal's Role

Cyclone Remal was the main reason behind this unanticipated catastrophe. The Imphal and Nambul rivers saw a sharp increase in water levels as a result of the intense rainfall that this cyclonic storm brought. Several areas of the city experienced extensive flooding as a result of the constant rain and the ensuing overflow of these rivers.

Humanitarian Crisis

The people of Imphal suffered greatly as a result of the floods. Many of the thousands of impacted individuals lost both their homes and their means of subsistence. Three people lost their lives and numerous others were hurt in the floods. A state of emergency was declared for the city, and rescue efforts were started to get people out of the floodwaters.

Degree Of Damage

The floods did a great deal of damage. Numerous sections of the city were under water, and thousands of homes sustained damage. The city's infrastructure was also severely damaged by the floods, which severed road connections and brought on extensive power outages.

Search And Rescue Operations

The Indian Army, the Assam Rifles, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched a massive rescue operation in response to the crisis. They put forth endless effort to save people trapped in the floodwaters and offer assistance to the impacted locals. To help those who had lost their homes, the state government also established relief camps.