Security has been heightened across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the fifth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370. Five years ago today, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revocation and the division of the state into two Union Territories. Due to security concerns, the government has suspended the movement of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu to Srinagar, and the entire national highway is on alert.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders in the Kashmir Valley celebrated the anniversary, emphasizing that the revocation has led to development in the Union Territory. They expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their decisive action. Celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Srinagar included the distribution of sweets and slogans in support of PM Modi and the country.

“In 2019, on this day, Article 370 was abrogated. It marked the culmination of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's efforts, breaking down the wall that kept Kashmir away from development. Jammu and Kashmir became an integral part of India on August 5, 2019, which is why we celebrate today. Those who oppose are not representative and their protests don't matter. The locals are celebrating. No political leaders are under house arrest,” said Altaf Thakur, BJP Spokesperson.

However, political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir allege they have been placed under house arrest and prevented from protesting the decision. Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah both took to social media, claiming they and their colleagues were confined to their homes.

"August 5, 2019, will be remembered as a dark day for J&K and a blot on Indian democracy. A semi-autonomous state was disempowered and dismembered. Since then, the state has been silenced under the guise of ‘peace and normalcy’. Five years on, the siege continues, but so does our defiance. We Kashmiris refuse to be erased," said Mehbooba Mufti.

Omar Abdullah also criticized the situation, stating, "A handful of BJP leaders are allowed to celebrate, while those who wish to protest are locked up. This is what passes for democracy and free speech in J&K."

BJP leaders countered these claims, stating that the political leaders are upset because their avenues for corruption have been cut off. "People have realized that some parties were using Article 370 for their own benefits. Development funds never reached the people. In the last five years, we have seen significant changes, such as the construction of Asia's largest railway bridge and upgrades to the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. Political parties mourning today are doing so because their corrupt practices have been curtailed," said Manzoor Bhat, BJP Leader.

The situation remains tense, with some political leaders turning to social media to express their grievances about being restricted to their homes.