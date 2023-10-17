When Will I Get Married? Know Marriage By Date Of Birth From Astrologer Chirag Daruwalla

Many people get married at an early age, while some people get their life partner late, due to which their mind remains disturbed. This question definitely comes into everyone's mind where and when will their marriage take place? As we told you earlier that with the help of astrology, you can know when you will get married. Some points have been set in astrology about this so that you can know when you will get married. If you want to get rid of your marriage problem then you can visit chiragdaruwalla.com website and take the help of astrologer Chirag Daruwalla.

Marriage According to Kundali

In the state of marriage, when both Saturn and Jupiter aspect the seventh house and the ascendant or come in these houses due to transit, then marriage definitely takes place during that period. Dasha-Antardasha of the seventh house is also the most favorable time for marriage. Dasha-Antardasha of Venus and Jupiter also provides happiness in marriage. There may be a delay in the marriage of Manglik boys and girls when there is Saturn in the ascendant. In such a state, girls can also remain virgins for 27-28 years. Marriage is possible in the Dasha of a planet placed in the seventh house and Antardasha of a planet in the seventh house. Shani's Sade Sati is not a hindrance in marriage, there have been many marriages in Sade Sati. If you also want to know when you will get married, then you can know the marriage predictions by date of birth from Astrologers.

Choose Right age to Marry

If Mercury or any malefic planet like Rahu, Ketu, or Mars is not visible to or with Saturn in the seventh house of your birth chart, then your marriage will take place before the age of 22 years. On the other hand, if Mercury is sitting in the seventh house, then that person is married at the age of 22 to 25 years. If there is an effect of Rahu or Saturn, then marriage takes place at the age of 27.

Love or Arranged Marriage According to Astrology

In the Kundali of any person, mainly the lord of the seventh house, Venus for the male and Mars/Jupiter for the female native, is studied, if all this is in a strong state then marriage must happen. Apart from the seventh house and its lord, the lord of the second and second house, the eleventh house, and the lord of the eleventh house should also be studied. If the lords of the seventh, second and eleventh houses are having a relationship with each other, then the marriage is auspicious. If the lord of the second, seventh and eleventh house has a relationship with the Sun and the Moon, then there will be an arranged marriage. If the planet Venus forms a relationship with the lord of the fourth house or the lord of the fourth house, the lord of the ninth or ninth house, then in such a situation also the chances of arranged marriage are high. If the planet Venus makes a relation with the Sun and the Moon or any auspicious planet, then there will be an arranged marriage.

If Mars is related to the seventh house or its lord in the birth chart, then the native may have a love marriage. When Venus is aspected by Saturn or Rahu or Venus is in conjunction with Saturn or Rahu, then there are chances of love marriage of the person. If it happens, then love marriage yoga occurs. If Mars is related to the fifth house or its ruler, then love marriage yoga is occurs. If the Moon is related to the Ascendant or its lord is related to the seventh house, its lord or the planet placed in the seventh house, then love marriage yoga is formed. If Venus has yoga with auspicious planets and the influence of Jupiter on the first house, fifth house, and the ninth house of the Kundali if there is an effect of the auspicious zodiac and auspicious planets in the ascendant house, and if Mars and the fifth house are strong, then the person is an ideal lover of character. The love of that person is of a high order. If the lord of the fifth house is related to the seventh house or its lord or the planet located in the seventh house, then the person has a love marriage. The fifth house, seventh house, and eleventh house in the birth chart If there is a mutual relationship between the owners, then there is love marriage yoga.

Depends how to find Perfect Life Partner

It is very important to have love, respect, and care in a marriage relationship. Be sure to look at beauty as well as behavior while choosing your life partner. Life does not go by beauty but by the behavior of both of you. No person is such that there is no shortage in him, if such a person goes out to find him, then no one will be found. Therefore, when choosing a life partner, look at their heart, not their face. As long as you keep thinking that you want a person like your thoughts exactly like our thoughts, then you will not be able to find a good life partner, so it is important to accept it as it is. Remember that no one is perfect in the world, every person has some flaws, and you will also be there. But both have to accept each other with good and bad.

Delay in Marriage Astrology

Astrology believes that being Manglik, having Pitru Dosh or Kaal Sarp Dosh is also a reason for the delay in marriage. Marriage is delayed even when the Sun, Mars, or Mercury aspect is the ascendant or lord of the ascendant and Jupiter is sitting in the 12th house. If there is no Jupiter or auspicious planet in the first house, seventh house, and twelfth house and the Moon is weak, then there are obstacles in a marriage. If there is a conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter in the seventh house, then the marriage is delayed. It has also been seen many times that there is a problem in marriage even if Saturn and Jupiter are one of the planets. Even if there is a conjunction of Mercury and Venus in the seventh house, there are many obstacles in getting the marriage fixed, due to which the marriage may get delayed. If Jupiter is seventh from the Moon sign Cancer, then there are difficulties occurs in a marriage. Even if the Jupiter is sitting in a weak or debilitated position, in an enemy house, or with enemies, there are still obstacles in a marriage.

Conclusion

