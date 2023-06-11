Who Is Amrudeen Sheik Dawood Sahib? Meet The Man Who Built Mini Taj Mahal In His Mother's Memory

The Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, is the most admired masterpiece of India's heritage. It is an enduring monument that signifies the love of a husband for his favorite wife. Though the Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the loving memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, recently a Chennai-based businessman has expressed his deep love for his mother by building a miniature Taj Mahal in her memory.

The construction, which cost Rs 5 crore, took place in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, the businessman's hometown. Amrudeen Sheik Dawood Sahib, a hardware businessman in Chennai, is the only male among his five siblings. His father, Abdul Kader Sheik Dawood, was a Chennai-based businessman involved in the leather goods trade. Unfortunately, Abdul Kader Sheik passed away when his children were very young.

Amrudeen's mother, Jailani Beevi, was a resilient woman who faced numerous challenges while running the family business and raising her five children, including four daughters. As the children grew older, the four sisters got married, and eventually, Amrudeen Sheik himself tied the knot.

In 2020, Jailani Beevi passed away, causing a profound shock to Amrudeen, who had been by her side from a tender age, helping her in the shop and accompanying her wherever she went. Jailani Beevi passed away on a new moon day, prompting Amrudeen to decide to serve biryani to 1,000 people on every new moon day as a tribute.

However, Amrudeen felt that this was not sufficient, and he later conceived the idea of constructing a miniature Taj Mahal in honor of his mother. He purchased one acre of land in his ancestral village, Ammayiappan, and with the assistance of a friend who is a builder, he commenced the construction of the monument.

To replicate the Taj Mahal in Agra, Amrudeen procured marble from Rajasthan and created pathways and walkways surrounding the monument. On June 2, the monument was unveiled to the public. This remarkable structure has attracted visitors from all over the state.

The mini Taj Mahal not only features meditation centers where individuals of all faiths can meditate but also houses a madrasa that currently accommodates ten students. Interestingly, Amrudeen opted not to publicize the "Taj Mahal of the South," and its existence became known through word of mouth.